Just before Babar Azam is set to captain Pakistan cricket team in all three formats during the New Zealand tour, he found himself into a huge controversy as a girl from Lahore hurled allegations of abuse and financial abuse against the mercurial batsman.

Woman Accuses Cricketer Babar Azam of Abuse and Financial Exploitation

Addressing a press conference, the girl named as Haamiza, alleged that she was into a relationship with the cricketer even before he entered into the cricket field. She said they lived in the same vicinity as Babar and both were school-fellows as well.

In startling revelations, she claimed that Babar proposed her in 2010 at

her home but both her and Babar’s families did not agree to the proposal.

Haamiza alleged that she eloped with Babar for court marriage in 2011 and they had lived then in different houses at Gulberg and Punjab Housing Society.

However, Babar refused to marry her taking into consideration the circumstances. Haamiza said she got a job and supported Babar financially and gave away all the income she earned from her saloon to Babar Azam.

She claimed that she has played a key role in making Babar Azam a cricketer by financing him.

She said she has come into the public to shed light on the abuse and financial exploitation she endured at the hands of Babar Azam.