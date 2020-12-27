British pensioner, 81, who married her Egyptian toyboy, 36, has managed to repair the family rift it caused with her sons so she didn’t have spend Christmas alone.

Woman, 81, To Spend XMAS Without Husband Ibriham, 36, Who Didn’t Get UK VISA

Grandmother Iris Jones, 81 who married Mohamed Ahmed Ibriham, 36 in November, was devastated they couldn’t spend Christmas together.

But she was able to repair her relationship with her sons Stephen, 54, and Darren, 53 so she didn’t have to spend Christmas alone.

The couple’s relationship hit the spotlight earlier this year when Iris went on ITV’s This Morning to discuss the huge age gap and ended up revealing details of their private life.

Iris admits that speaking about her love life has caused trouble in her relationship with her sons but they all decided to put their differences aside to spend Christmas together.

As Mohamed has not been able to secure the paperwork to move to the UK, Iris has been spending the festive season with her family.

Iris, who married Mohamed

in November, told : ‘My boys are now accepting of the fact that this is genuine. We genuinely love one another.

‘I will be spending Christmas with Stephen, his wife and my step-children. But I will still be wearing a mask and not touching any surfaces. I don’t want to be on my own.’

Iris who has been divorced for 40 years first struck up a conversation with Cairo native Mohamed, last summer on a Facebook group exploring atheism.

He initially declared love for her through social media and then said his feelings were confirmed when he saw Iris for the first time at Cairo airport last November.

Iris, a former cleaner, lives in a £220,000 bungalow and gets by on a £200-a-week pension and disability benefit.

Mohamed worked as welding inspector but gave up his job to spend time with Iris when she came to Cairo.

He lives in a three-room house with his parents plus two sisters and a brother who are all younger than him, but vehemently denied he was with Iris for her money or a passport to Britain.