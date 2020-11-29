A 70 years old Pakistani citizen Raees Siddiqui got married to a 35 years old girl in Japan who belongs to Tunas. The couple has started a new journey in their life.

Woman, 35, Proposed A Pakistani Man, 70, for Marriage in Japan

He has been married once but his wife passed away. All of his kids are studying and doing business.

Raees Siddiqui is a businessman and his business is extended in Karachi, Lahore and Japan. He is in Japan for forty years and serving as a chairman of the Islamic Society of Japan.

His wife Gavia came with her family from Tunas to Japan but here immigration authorities arrested them but Raees Siddiqui

with the help of his organization helped her.

He also offered Gavia to stay at his place. After witnessing all these gestures of Raees Siddiqui, she proposed him for marriage.

Raees Siddiqui has helped many people from different countries and helped them to settle in Japan.

According to Raees Siddiqui, many people come to Japan through illegal ways to earn good but when they reach Japan they get caught. Raees Siddiqui and his organization help such people and support them.

He helps everyone regardless of their colour, gender and nationality also he advises people from his organization to give support to women by getting married to them.

Raees Siddiqui married to Gavia for humanity and his action will set an example for others.