Woman, 21, Stabbed to Death at a Flat, Man, 23, Held for Murder in Leicester

Bhavini Pravin, who was in her 20s, died from stab wounds in a flat in Moores Road, Belgrave. A 23-year-old man is being quizzed on suspicion of her murder and remains in police custody.

Post mortem tests revealed that Bhavini died from stab wounds. Police and paramedics were called to the scene at around 12.30pm yesterday and found the young woman critically injured.

Police have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries and collecting CCTV footage as they piece together the moments leading up to Bhavini’s death.

They said early indications suggested Bhavini and the 23-year-old man who has been arrested, were known to each other.

Detective Inspector Kenny Henry from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Bhavini’s family issued a statement through Leicestershire Police tonight.

They said: “As a family, we could never have imagined that one day we would be issuing a tribute to Bhavini under such circumstances.

can’t believe she has gone. A light has gone out in our lives. Bhavini was a devoted daughter and sister, loved by all who knew her. She was beautiful, kind and sweet.

“Our lives will never be the same without her. All we can hope for is Bhavini to be at peace and for our request for privacy to be respected.”