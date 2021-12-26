Winter and Gas Heaters: Couple Died on Honeymoon Due To Gas Leakage in Hotel Room

Since 2 years passed the tragedy when a foreign officer along with her husband died due to gas leakage in a hotel of Hunza, Pakistan.

The gas utility services issue repeated warnings in print, electronic and social media to turn off gas appliances before going to bed and leave some ventilation open for fresh air.

However, people ignore these warning and try to keep their rooms warm in freezing cold, this could prove fatal.

Resultantly, either the burning flame consumes all oxygen in the room, or there is supply outage and on resumption the room fills with gaseous fumes. Either way, people in such circumstances will die slowly in sleep, he said.

Fatimee got married last week and was on her honeymoon in Hunza

valley of Pakistan, when she breathed her last.

Syeda Fatimee, 29, lost her life alongside alongside her husband Syed Shoaib Hassan, 31, due to gas leakage in her hotel room in Hunza on Saturday.

Couple tied knot on 29, November 2018 and died today on 8th December 2018.

According to sources, Syeda Fatima went to Hunza with her husband, a day before, where she died in a blast due to gas leakage.

Syeda Fatimee served as an assistant director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad and belonged to 42nd Common Training Program (CTP).

Syeda Fatimee became a part of civil service in 2014. She came back from France along with her husband, 10 days ago after finishing her language training.

She also won Bronze medal in the 35th Specialized Diplomatic Course. While her husband, Syed Shoaib Hassan, 31 served as an assistant manager.

Postmortem of the bodies is being done at Civil Hospital, according to sources.