Will RETIRE from Boxing if Lost Grudge Fight to Amir Khan, Says Kell Brook

KELL BROOK will hang up his boxing gloves if he loses to Amir Khan in February.

The long-awaited bout was agreed in November with the fight set to take place in Manchester.

And Brook, 35, revealed he is in a good place ahead of the fight, suggesting the thought of losing has not crossed his mind.

But if his compatriot Khan, also 35, does get the better of him, Brook says he will give up boxing.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Brook told Jim White and Simon Jordan: “I don’t really think about losing.

“But if we have to bring that up and, even though I can’t get that in my head that I am going to lose, but I would call it a draw.

“End of the boxing, [gloves] to be hung

up.”

But Brook does not believe he will be stepping away from the ring as he is confident he will beat rival Khan.

And should he defeat the 34-5 boxer, Brook could set his sights on another Brit – Conor Benn.

Brook added: “I think my mojo is back, I’m feeling fantastic and I’m enjoying training.

“Obviously everybody and their dog is talking about it and I’m just excited. I know that Conor Benn is banging the drum for some big fights.

“This is why I love the sport; I love the challenge, he looked fantastic, sensational in his last fight against Chris Algieri.

“We’ve sparred together and we are very good friends as well, but obviously this is a sport and it’s about going out there to the boxing fans who pay and watch that I believe that I’m the best.

“I believe that it would be a fantastic match-up, me and Benn.”