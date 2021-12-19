Will personally investigate allegations of corruption against PTI ministers: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Bhutto and Sharif families are responsible for the current turmoil in the country and he will personally investigate allegations of corruption against PTI ministers.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, the prime minister said that Pakistan is rich in resources but the Bhutto and Sharif families misused them. PM Imran Khan said that his government wanted Pakistan to be a prosperous country and the government was fighting against two very rich families.

The prime minister said that corruption is something that destroys the country. Poor countries are poor not because they lack resources but because their leadership is corrupt. “If allegations of corruption are made against the ministers, I will personally conduct a transparent investigation against them,” he said.

The prime minister said

that during his long stay in Britain, he was well acquainted with the political system of the West and he always criticized the politics of the Western powers.

Expressing concern over the Afghan crisis, the prime minister said that the Afghan people were facing severe hunger and the United States should support them. He said that he did not understand what the United States wanted to achieve in Afghanistan. They occupied the country for 20 years in the name of the so-called war on terror, PM Khan maintained.

Highlighting the plight of Kashmiris, the prime minister said that occupied Kashmir is like a prison, eight million Kashmiris are forced to live in open prisons.

He said that the fascist government of BJP was dangerous for India and the region and it was feared that due to the policies of BJP Pak-India nuclear war could break out.