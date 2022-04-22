Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reiterated on Thursday that he would never accept the incumbent government led ‘foreign slaves’.

Will never accept imported govt, get ready for call to Islamabad: Imran

In his address to the Lahore political gathering, the ousted prime minister said he would announce a future course of action as he was not ready to accept the new government.

“They bought the conscience of lawmakers and polished the boots of foreign powers to come into power,” the PTI chairman said. “Those who should have been jail are now in power.”

While stating why a “foreign conspiracy” was hatched against him, Imran Khan said that the day he came into power, it was his goal to give an independent foreign policy to Pakistan.

“An independent foreign policy means that all the decisions will be made in the interest of the people. I cannot sacrifice my countrymen for a foreign power,” he vowed.

The PTI chairman alleged that the incumbent rulers were always obedient when foreign powers but he did not follow suit and earned their displeasure.

Russian visit

Imran Khan said that he also resolved to raise the issue of Islamophobia at every international forum as the Muslim population was troubled in foreign countries. The third thing that the foreign powers did not like was his attitude of “not taking dictation from anyone” and also questioned his visit to Russia.

The PTI chairman defended his Russia visit and said Moscow was ready to provide Pakistan with petroleum products 30% cheaper than international prices.

“We could sell petrol and Fazlur Rehman (diesel) at 30% cheaper rates,” the ex-premier said, taking a jibe at the JUI-F chief. “We were also eyeing 2 million tonnes of wheat stock from Russia which was also offered at a 20 per cent lesser price. I could have reduce inflation through the imports from Russia.”

He added that the United States asked India to not import oil from Russia, but New Delhi told Washington that it was in their nation’s interest to purchase from Moscow.

“India was also a close partner of the United States but was purchasing oil

from Russia. The US had also pressurised India to end ties with Russia but New Delhi rejected it by saying that it will maintain ties with Russia for its nation.”

“It means that India’s foreign policy is for their countrymen’s interests, but our foreign policy is to achieve another country’s goals,” the PTI chairman said.

He said the foreign powers did not like him boosting trade with China as well. “Since they did not like all of these things, a conspiracy was planned,” he said.

Commission on foreign funding

He said the incumbent government — comprising of three stooges Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, and Fazlur Rehman — fully supported the foreign conspiracy. He claimed that his government was removed from power at a time when the country was progressing.

Regarding Toshakhana controversy, he said during the previous governments would purchase items from the Toshakhana at 15% of the original cost but they increased it to 50%. “Anything that I bought is on record and everything was done in line with the law,” he said.

Imran Khan said he repaired the road outside his house through his personal money. “I pay my own expenses.” He PTI chairman said that no other prime minister in Pakistan’s history has spent so less on himself as compared to him.

He said a commission should be formed to probe charges of foreign funding against the PML-N and PPP. “CEC Sultan Raja should be a post in some political party,” he said, adding they will not accept anything short of probing all parties.

Call to Islamabad

He said Pakistanis to gear up to start a campaign for “actual independence” and wait for his call to Islamabad. “The actual party has just begun, our campaign will intensify […] wait for my call. I don’t want anything else except early elections,” the ex-prime minister told the Lahore jalsa, calling on the people who had committed a mistake to hold early polls.

He concluded that immediate elections should be held in the country. He asked his supporters to observe 27th Ramazan as Day of Gratitude, and added he will soon give a call and ask them to come to Islamabad.