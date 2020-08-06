Will Give Up My British Citizenship If PM Khan Orders: Says Zulfi Bukhari

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development has said that he will instantly give up his British citizenship if Prime Minister orders him to do so.

He said that our next eight years will be the best for Pakistan and before it, we are not going anywhere. For the next eight years, the opposition should find some job and work. Enough is enough. They have looted the country and now they should do some hard work.

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari has further said that they accused us that we will run in the first chance. He said “I am in Pakistan and

they ran to London, their children have fled abroad. I am in Pakistan and their Iqamas are surfacing.” On dual nationality, he will not agree to Khawaja Asif’s speech but decisions should be made in this regard after the debate.

Zulfi Bukhari tweeted, Shocking to see how certain segments are trying to dishearten #OverseasPakistanis from serving Pakistan. The efforts to vilify OPs only push us to do more. In my personal capacity I’ll keep fighting for their voting rights & integration in every segment of society & gov.

On what basis 2000000 rupees are coming to Khawaja Asif from other countries, he inquired. “My whole business is abroad. But from where he is getting money. What type of work they are doing that he cannot declare it.”

