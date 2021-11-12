WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been allowed to marry in prison.

The prison administration in this regard said that the prison governor granted permission at Julian Assange’s request, while his partner says he hopes there will be no further interference in our marriage.

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Allowed to Marry in Prison

According to the BBC, under the Marriage Act 1983, prison inmates have the right to apply for marriage in prison but the applicant must be able to bear all the expenses of the marriage.

Stella Morris, a South African-born lawyer, said she met Julian Assange in 2011 when she joined Julian’s legal team. It is to be noted that the 50-year-old has been held in the UK’s Belmarsh

maximum-security prison, in London, since 2019 after the US took legal action to extradite him.

Julian Assange was born in Australia in 1971 and at an early age became involved in activities such as hacking and came on the radar of the police and intelligence agencies. In 2006, their secret website came to light with the aim of revealing the secrets of princes, governments, and armed forces.

In April 2010, Julian released a secret video showing a 2007 US military helicopter killing 12 Iraqis, including two journalists from a leading news agency. Julian is also wanted by the Swedish government.

He was tried in a US court in November 2010. Interpol red warrants were also issued against him, after which he took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.