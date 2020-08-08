Hassanabdal Police on Wednesday claimed to have resolved the death of a man resident of Burhan area of Attock and found his wife, her lover and two daughters killed the man.

Wife With The Help of Her Lover and Daughters Killed Her Husband in Pakistan

All of them who turned to be assassins have been arrested and sent behind the bars.

District Police officer Syed Khalid Hamdani told newsmen that Mohammad Shahfeeq- a resident of Burhan died in his house under mysterious circumstances.

The brother of the deceased reported the matter to Hassanabdal Police upon

which a team headed by DSP Raja Fayyaz ul Hassan was deputed to find out the facts.

The team interrogated the deceased’s wife and other family members, during interrogation, she confessed that she along with her two daughters and her lover engineered a plan to get rid of her husband as he most of the time subjected her to severe torture.



To get rid of her husband she plotted a plan with her lover, Umair and daughters killed the deceased and tried to portray as he died of natural death.

He said that police had arrested all the four accused and sent them behind the bars.