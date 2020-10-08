Businessman Richard Mason, 55, devoted father has revealed he discovered the three sons he had raised for more than 20 years were not his when doctors told him he had been infertile since birth.

Wife To Pay Back After Duped ‘Infertile’ Millionaire Husband To Raise Her ‘Love Children’

Now Richard Mason’s ex-wife has been ordered to pay him £250,000 following an extraordinary legal case that has allowed her to keep the identity of the real father a secret.

Devastated Mr Mason never doubted he was the boys’ biological dad until two years ago when he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis – an inherited disease which prevents male sufferers from fathering children naturally.

DNA and other tests later confirmed beyond doubt that the businessman has no biological link to his eldest, now 23, and his 19-year-old twins, throwing his life – and his relationship with them – into turmoil.

Mr Mason believes that the same man fathered all three boys during an intermittent four-year affair his wife Kate, 54, embarked on in the late 1990s.

But she only confessed to the adultery in 2016, ten years on

from their divorce, when he confronted her about the children’s paternity.

The heart-wrenching case came to light when Mr Mason launched a legal bid to claw back some of the £4 million his wife received in their divorce settlement, as well as suing her for paternity fraud.

In 2016, he was told that it was medically impossible for him to have fathered the sons he loved – and still loves.

The couple, who met as colleagues at Barclays Bank, married in 1987, divorced 20 years later and Kate received a £4 million lump sum as well as on-going maintenance.

In December 2016, after discovering he was not the father of the boys – who we have chosen not to name – Richard set out to claw back some of the millions he had paid her over the years in a case believed by his lawyer to be a legal first.

He launched a rare paternity fraud case and a few weeks ago she agreed out of court to hand back a £250,000 portion of the lump sum after he sought to have the divorce financial settlement ‘set aside’. The case hinged on her alleged deceit.