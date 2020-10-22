Lahore- a woman who had gone through the practice of “Halala” for 6 times after her husband an Imam Mosque Divorced her 6 Times on different occasion. Every time woman had to perform Halala with his friends to get back to him.

Wife Slept With Strangers 6 Times To Save Marriage, As Husband Divorced Her 6 Times

In a TV Program, “Shamma Ki Aap Beeti” a woman told her story that her husband who is an Imam Mosque and a Strict Controlling Man. After marriage abuse began and he started fighting with her as she belongs to Lower Cast.

The couple had a children form this marriage, but after two years of marriage Imam Mosque divorced her “Triple Talaq” on a minor domestic fight.

Woman went to her parents home after getting divorce, and filed a case to get back her son from her Husband.

But Imam Mosque threaten her to ruin her life and that he will not allow her to meet their son and later forced her to reconcile and marry him again after performing Halala.

Despite the abuse, woman for sake of

her son agreed to marry him again. Woman performed Halala Marriage with a friend of Imam Mosque, consummated marriage and then after getting divorce, remarried her first husband.

Despite the abuse, Farah hoped things would change. Her husband’s behaviour though became increasingly erratic – leading to him “divorce her again..

But after few months Imam Mosque divorced her again and regretted divorcing her, victim woman kept silence and had gone through to Halala process once again.

Now the abused began and it became easy for Imam Mosque to Divorce his vulnerable wife and get her back after Halala marriage.

Victim woman told that she was divorced 6 times and had gone thourgh the process of Halala marriage 6 times to remarry Imam Mosque.

Finally woman contact “Sarim Burney Trust International” to get shelter and to get rid of her husband.

During the program woman Sarim Burney told the victim woman was mentally tortured after all this process and they that had visited the Mosque where her husband was appointed as Imam and told the reality of him.

After which he was expelled from mosque, but now he has been appointed as Imam Mosque in unknown place.