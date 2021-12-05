The grieving wife of Priyantha Kumara who was brutally killed in Sialkot has pleaded for justice for her slain husband from both Pakistani and Sri Lankan leaders.

Wife of Priyantha Kumara Pleads for Justice for Her Deceased Husband

“I got to know about the brutal murder of my husband from the news, later I saw this on the internet as well. He was a very innocent man” she said while speaking to BBC.

“I request leaders of Sri Lanka and Pakistan to do justice for my husband and two children, by

bringing the perpetrators to justice” she went on to say.

Meanwhile, Ministers Namal Rajapaksa and Prasanna Ranatunga today visited the residence of Priyantha Kumara in Ganemulla.

A graduate from the University of Peradeniya, Priyantha Kumara is a father of 2. He had left for Pakistan for employment in 2010 and has been working as the manager of the said Sialkot factory since 2012.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama said arrangements are being made to bring down the remains of Priyantha Kumara on Monday from Lahore to Colombo in a special flight.