A case has been reported from Ahmedabad in Gujarat where a woman made a false death certificate of her husband and claimed lakhs of rupees from the insurance company.

Wife Makes Death Certificate Of Living Husband & Claims Rs 18 Lakh Insurance

However, her husband is very much alive, himself approached police and registered a complaint against the accused.

Nimesh Marathi visited Ahmedabad Crime Branch office on Wednesday to register a case against his wife, and others, for making his false death certificate and claiming compensation from the insurance company.

While police has arrested the accused wife Nanda and one Dr Harikrishna Soni, the doctor

who made the fake death certificate, third accused in the case is still absconding.

According to the crime branch, despite Nimesh being alive, his wife got a false death certificate made dated March 06, 2019 with the help of one doctor and another person named Ravindra Kodekar. Later, the woman also pocketed Rs 18 lakh of the insurance amount.

It is alleged that Nanda had smartly sent Nimesh to his village. On returning, she allegedly quarrelled with him and threw him out of the house. Later on, Nimesh learnt that his wife has got his fake death certificate made and had already claimed the insurance amount.