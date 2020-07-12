A woman was arrested from Manghopir area of the city for allegedly killing her husband over divorce threats.

Wife Kills husband in Pakistan Over ‘Divorce Threats’

“My husband used to give me divorce threats and was involved in selling drugs,” said Bakht Begum, who is a mother of three children, while justifying the murder.

She further said that her husband brought a weapon to kill her but she saw him hiding it and later used it to kill him.

The police said that they had arrested Bakht Begum for killing her husband Usman, who used to work as a labourer.

The woman hid the weapon after digging it underground after killing him but was later recovered after the initial probe into the matter, they said and further claimed that the accused initially tried to give another turn to the murder but her intention was revealed during

the initial probe.

On June 21, police claimed to have solved a five-year-old missing person case.

SSP South Investigation Ameer Saud Magsi said a person named Haroon Rasheed had gone missing in 2015 and a first information report (FIR) was registered with the Darakshan police station on the complaint of his wife.

According to the complainant, he said, officials of intelligence agencies kidnapped her spouse.

However, SSP Magsi said a marathon investigation led to the conclusion that Mr Rasheed was abducted, murdered, and then set ablaze. The complainant and their family physician Dr Ejaz were involved in the murder, he added.

The police officer said the deceased was killed with an iron rod while he was sleeping.

Dr Ejaz brought the body of Mr Rasheed along with his two children in a car to Maripur where the body was set on fire to intimidate the children into hushing up the matter, SSP Magsi said.