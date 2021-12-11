On Wednesday, a court in Yamunanagar, Haryana, has convicted and sentenced a woman and her paramour to rigorous life imprisonment for murder of her businessman husband in 2016. The two contract killers, who were hired by the duo, were also given the same sentence.

Wife, Gym Trainer Lover, Gets Life Sentence For Killing Businessman Husband

The judgement was pronounced by district and session judge (DSJ) Deepak Aggarwal.

Victim Yogesh Batra, a businessman from Jagadhri was married to Priyanka Batra.

Yogesh’s father Subhash Chander Batra alleged that his son, who ran Batra Plywood Industries , was found dead at his home in Jagadhri on May 28, 2016, while Priyanka told them that Yogesh died of a heart attack and they cremated him without autopsy.

Subhash later said that they learnt their son was murdered by his wife in connivance with her gym trainer and paramour Rohit Kumar alias Maddi of Yamunanagar.

A complaint was subsequently filed by deceased husband’s father – who lives in Uttarakhand – against Priyanka and Rohit under:

Section 302 (murder)

Section 506 (criminal intimidation)

…of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Jagadhri

City police station on September 21, 2016.

Sanjeev Kumar, Deputy District Attorney, said the Sessions Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on convict Priyanka Batra and a fine of Rs 53,000 each on convicts Rohit Kumar, Satish Kumar and Shyam Sunder. He said the convicts would further undergo imprisonment for one year in case fine is not paid.

The police said Yogesh’s wife Priyanka had an illicit relationship with her gym trainer Rohit Kumar. As Yogesh objected to their affair, Priyanka and Rohit wanted to get him eliminated and they killed him with the help of Satish and Shyam by gagging him.

