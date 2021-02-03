A woman in Kallar Syedan area of Pakistan’s Punjab province murdered her husband with the help of lover is jailed for life.

Wife Gets Life Her Lover Gets Death Sentence For Killing Husband in Pakistan

Victim named Usman had a mobile phone shop in Shah Bagh area, and was shot dead on his way to home when he was was traveling with his wife.

Usman went to his in laws to bring back his wife to home, but on the way back lost his life after he was allegedly shot dead by robbers.

Following an investigation, the wife named Nimra, spilled the beans and accepted that she with the help of her lover Wajid Ali had killed her husband.

As per reports,

the woman started affair with Wajid Ali some years ago, who used to visit her in her husband’s absence.

The woman enjoyed his company more than her husband’s and used to host him frequently at home.

Then they decided to get rid of Usman and setup a plan to kill him. On incident day , she purposely stopped her husband on a particular spot by saying her dupatta has stuck in motorcycle chain.

As soon as Usman stopped the motorbike Wajid Ali and his accomplice Feroze Naeem disguised as robbers arrive and killed Usman on spot.

Later on Nimra tried to cover it as a robbery incident. After police investigation all three of them were sentenced, Wajid Ali received death sentence while Nimra and Feroze Naeem received life sentence.