Widow of British-Pakistani Man, Mum of 5 Daughters Working Hard in Pakistan

So when a woman’s husband dies, what is life like for her? Hellish, in the experience of most widows.

There are two major issues that widows face – the falling from grace in terms of social status and inclusion, and economic vulnerability and poverty.

An elderly woman is seen selling hand bags in Liberty Market, a posh area in Lahore, Pakistan.

Being a widowed mom is one of the hardest things I have ever done. No one prepares you to be a solo parent.

There’s no one coming to take your child so you can have a break. No one to help with homework.

No one to help make decisions. No one to help you decide the rules and consequences. You are alone. You are solo. The whole weight of parenting is strictly on you.

Without having a shop or a stall in the market, she comes to market every evening with large heavy bags by lifting with her hands.

Then she displays ladies hand bags on the footpath of the market waiting for the customers to sell them till late night until the market is closed. She is doing this almost from last

10 years

The woman hails from Karachi and was married to British-Pakistan man living in London.

She has 5 daughters but soon after the death of her husband, her in laws abandoned her, and kept her one daughter with them.



She never accepts money from people, she just want people to buy bags from her at a good price so she can feed her daughters.

People say “you’re so strong.” I don’t think I’m strong. I didn’t have any other choice but to get up and keep going. No one was coming to rescue me. No one was coming to care for my child. No one was going to pay my bills. I had to get up, go to work, and be a mom. So no, I don’t think I’m strong. I think I’m a survivor.

If the widowed woman is not economically empowered or educated, she is in for trouble. Poverty and economic struggles await her. And if she decides to step out to earn for herself and her children as she must, a big bad world awaits her. She remains an easier target of harassment without the proverbial roof over her head, and is often considered easy prey for the predator.

The publication rightly points out that Pakistani widows are often deprived of their rightful inheritance by a male relative.