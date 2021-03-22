Actress Hania Amir has urged people to accept differences of opinions in her recent Instagram.

Why People Are Not OKAY With Seeing Someone Happy

In an Instagram post, Hania Amir wrote, “I pride myself on being the person that I am today. “Yes I make the most of each day. Yes I speak my mind. Yes you might think I’m too much. I am. I am all of these things. I am extra. Extra. I love more. Laugh more. Feel more. Every emotion is heightened and that is the person that I am,” she wrote.

“How can people not be okay with seeing someone happy? Why can’t people be happy in others’ happiness? Somebody smiling can put you off? Because they’re not what you expect them to be or they don’t lead their life how you do?

There are all kinds of people in this world. Some you get some you don’t

but hating is not even an option. At least not in 2021 when we’ve seen so much together as a world.

“Kindness is attractive. Being supportive is attractive. Respecting people is attractive. Co-existing with a difference of opinion is attractive. Basically I am amazing you should get to know me,” Amir wrote further.

Amir had recently faced backlash after she talked about colour shaming and flawed beauty standards. Amir was recently called a hypocrite for urging people to embrace their natural, makeup-free skin while using a beauty filter on Instagram herself. She took to Instagram to share a video wherein she can be seen calling out the ‘gora complex’ continuing in the society.

“One thing that has been bothering me for a while is colour shaming,” Amir said while revealing how she realised the problem after a friend told her she needs to get a tan. However, she was criticised for not practicing what she is preaching.