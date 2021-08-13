Pakistan has been on the UK’s red list since April, when it was added along with the Philippines, Kenya and Bangladesh, due to concerns over the Delta variant.

Why Pakistan Is still on UK Red List? When It Could Join Amber List ?

But why has it remained red? Here’s everything you need to know.

Pakistan’s cases have been rising since late June, but are still relatively low – 4,722 people tested positive on Monday 3 August.

Its seven-day infection rate is just 14 per 100,000 people – well below the vast

majority of amber list destinations.

The main concern is less than three per cent of the population has received both doses of the vaccine.

The reason why the Government decided to keep Pakistan the red list is because of the low vaccine rate, it has been reported.

But it has been criticised, as many people in the UK have family in the country.

However, there are now hopes it could return to the amber list, meaning fully vaccinated Brits could travel there without having to quarantine upon their return.

Paul Charles, the CEO of the travel consultancy firm the PC Agency, has said he expects Pakistan, India, Kenya and Bahrain to leave the red list.

However, the low infection rate means Pakistan still stands a chance of making the amber list at next week’s travel review.