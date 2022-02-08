Acclaimed late Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who stayed unmarried all her life, once revealed the reason behind not marrying at all.

Why Lata Mangeshkar Stayed Unmarried and Never Tied the Knot in Life ?

In a 2013 interview with Hindustan Times, the Lag Jaa Gale singer opened up about the significance of love, marriage, and children in her life and said, “There are some things only for the heart to know. Let me keep it that way.”

Further in the interview, Lata also spoke about people’s notions that a woman is ‘incomplete’ unless she is married and has children. She said, “People talk all sorts of things, so learn to ignore them. Else, it’ll be difficult to lead a happy life. Energies that are negative and depressing should be kept at

bay. I have always done that,” she added.

Sad demise

Legendary singer passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92 after suffering a multi-organ failure. The versatile singer christened the Nightingale of India, had lent her voice to thousands of songs in an illustrious career spanning almost eight decades.

Mangeshkar had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. The singer was in the ICU and under the observation of doctors.

Born on September 28, 1929, in Madhya Pradesh, Lata Mangeshkar had music in her genes. Her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar was a Marathi musician and a theatre actor.

During her lifetime, Mangeshkar worked with music greats from various generations as she delivered iconic numbers that remain relevant to this day. Known for her versatility, Mangeshkar dabbled in other film industries as well.