Once again, the controversy’s favourite child Kangana Ranaut has made headlines with contentious statements that has surely upset Filmfare Awards.

Why is Filmfare upset with Kangana Ranaut? What did the actress do?

Last night the famous Indian annual awards revoked a Bollywood actress’ nomination in their upcoming award show after she said she will sue them for inviting and nominating her.

Kangana was nominated for the Best Actress Awards for her movie ‘Thalaivii’. Beside her, others actresses included Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, and Kiara Advani.

After receiving the nomination, the actress took the internet by storm when she accused Filmfare of forcing her to attend the event. However, as soon as, Filmfare withdrew her nomination, she was quick to react.

Taking to Instagram, the actress said that she will still take action against them and will see them in court. “@filmfare has finally withdrew my bets actress nominations, thanks to everyone who supported me in this fight against corrupt system but this doesn’t stop me from taking legal action against them…my endeavour is to put an end to these unethical practices and

stop such malicious award shows…see you in court @filmfare,” she said.

Now, in a fresh statement, Filmfare said that it is withdrawing the nomination given to Kangana for her film ‘Thalaivii’ and has called her accusations false. “It pains us at Filmfare, today, to be subjected to unwarranted malicious remarks by Ms. Kangana Ranaut. For six decades, Filmfare Awards, and Filmfare, at large, has been a platform that celebrates and honours talent in the Film industry impartially and with utmost transparency. It is our strong ethic that has helped us in gaining the trust of our audiences and the film industry.”

The night will also see Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Disha Patani set the stage for Hindi Cinema’s biggest awards night. The show will air on Colors on 9th September at 9 PM and will be simulcast on Filmfare’s Facebook page, globally.