Why India With 80K Cases, Not On ‘UK Red List’ and Pakistan With only 4K Cases

A question by many British-Pakistanis is making round on the social media and people have mix response on it.

The science and decision making doesn’t make sense

Here are the response from comments sections.

Uk has a lot to do with Europe an India, where as Pakistan you all no the score

Rishi Sunak & Priti Patel won’t let India on red list.

Money making as alot of people have gone to Pakistan and want to be back before Ramadan or Eid.

it’s a repeat of last year when they put us in restriction just as Eid approached

Because your Pakistani government loves to advertise their cases to foreign government in order to get more money from them

It was only a matter of time. The amount of people that have travelled to Pakistan during this crisis is a joke. Our beloved Prophet PBUH advised us not to travel during a plague for this causes it to spread

It may have 4000 recorded, but in reality we all know that figure is inaccurate for lots of reasons. Their testing is non existent. People feel they are immune to it. However, the amount of people travelling from the UK to Pakistan for a holiday is abysmal. They can now sit on the top floor of their Big Houses and enjoy the sun and scenery for 3 months. It was inevitable and about time in my view.

Pakistan should have banned the U.K. not the other way round, this crisis is far worse in the U.K. and Pakistan don’t have the infrastructure to deal with it and nor can most people afford treatment

Ignorance comes to mind. I cannot believe we are still in denial mode and actually believe this is a control and conspiracy theory and we are being punished because we are of a certain colour or religious belief. Janaaza upon jaanaza’s are taking place here in the UK. We have buried three loved ones in less than 10 months. And there is no account for those abroad. But we still want to fly over to Pakistan and enjoy a holiday and drive around posting videos of their palaces and freedom of movement and eating biryani.

Why don’t you ask why there are thousands of British Pakistanis Currently in Pakistan attending mass weddings where no social distancing or mask wearing is taking place? People from other countries have not travelled to see their loved ones for 1 year! I have zero sympathy because the majority wouldn’t even stay inside on their return either! How can you honestly believe that from a population of 233million there are 4000 cases!