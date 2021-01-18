Hareem Shah, who is one of Pakistan’s most followed TikTok stars can be seen slapping the cleric, who is sitting on a bed in a hotel room.

Why Hareem Shah Slapped Mufti Qavi in Hotel Room ?

Hash Tag #HareemShah has became one of the top trends in the country while many netizens criticising Hareem for physically assaulting the cleric.

While talking to Pakistani media, Hareem confirmed she was the woman in the red dress. She claimed slapping Mufti Qavi over inappropriate comments to her and her friend. “I have no regrets. If men like him are punished, there will not be

assaults in Pakistan.”

While talking to media Shah told that she and her friend beat Qavi up after they lost patience following illicit conversation by him. She said she had recorded the whole conversation.

Mufti Qavi also appeared on tv channel and said, he was unaware why Shah slapped him. He said, he and Shah were invited to shoot for a TV programme in Karachi. “I was using my mobile phone in the hotel room when she [Shah] suddenly came into the room and slapped me. She then left in speed.”

Qavi, however, has denied the accusation of personal conversation with the girls, saying he was only drinking tea when Shah slapped him.