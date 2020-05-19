Why Don’t UK Millionaires and Billionaires Dip into Own Pockets to Pay Employees Instead Using Public Money

The UK government announced a furlough scheme to allow employers to pay their staff 80 percent of their salary after millions of employees are unable from going into work due to current crisis.

Around 2.5 million people have applied to receive Universal Credit from the government since the current crisis made it unsafe for them to go to work.

Job Retention Scheme was introduced in March this year with the government pledging to pay 80 per cent of the wages of workers affected by current crisis, in a bid to protect jobs.

Latest figures show that 7.5 million jobs have been furloughed since the scheme was launched, with 935,000 employers choosing to furlough staff.

Many of UK Millionaires and Billionaires took the decision to use ordinary taxpayer’s money shortly after Government’s scheme was introduced, which uses taxpayers’ money to pay workers 80 per cent of their usual income up to a maximum of £2,500 per month.

Many businesses receiving tax-payers’ help during the crisis are owned by wealthy individuals, who for years have rewarded themselves generously while paying minimal UK tax.

This has sparked fury and demands the millionaires and billionaires “dip in their own pocket” rather than rely on a scheme funded by the UK taxpayer. Why can’t they now dip into their own deep pockets instead of asking ordinary families to do so for them.

Billionaire Fashion tycoon Umar Kamani, 32, from Manchester, founder the Pretty Little Thing, whose personal wealth is estimated at £1billion, has furloughed 86 members of staff at his Manchester-based company.

Last week he was reported, enjoying a spa with his stunning new girlfriend Arabic model and blogger Nada Adelle, 26, in Dubai while ordinary taxpayers are covering the cost of his employees’ wages.

Furious Victoria Beckham whose 30 staff were furloughed despite the Beckhams’s £335million family fortune. Victoria Beckham’s extended 46th birthday celebrations. She had enjoyed a ‘virtual’ party hosted by a celebrity DJ friend and broadcast on Instagram, and had a chocolate cake which she had also proudly displayed on her favourite social media platform.

The day was supposed to happy one, perhaps accompanied by more posted images of Happy Family Beckham toasting the former Spice Girl with their favourite £2,000-a-bottle red wine.

Sir Philip Green, said to be worth £930m, has furloughed 14,500 of the 16,000 staff in

his Arcadia retail empire, the Sunday Times reports.

Billionaire Sir Philip Green asks for taxpayer help to pay emergency wages to 14,500 workers he has furloughed. On social media people suggested the businessman to sell one of his two yachts, which include the £122m Lionheart, £63.5m Lioness V and £9.3m Lionchase, or use some of his estimated £1.8billion fortune rather than relying solely on the taxpayer.

On other side since the national and global economy crashed, more than half of the billionaires in Britain had seen drops in their worth by as much as £6bn, a decrease in their collective wealth unprecedented since 2009 and the financial crisis.

Britain’s wealthiest people have lost tens of billions of pounds in the current crisis as their combined annual wealth fell for the first time in a decade.

20 billionaires, have sought to use a government-run furlough scheme which pays staff up to 80 per cent of their salaries up to £2,500 a month during the crisis.

Jim Ratcliffe, boss of petrochemicals firm Ineos, who topped the rankings in 2018, also saw his worth slide by £6bn to £12.15bn. Ratcliffe co-owns The Pig hotel chain, which has furloughed most of its staff, while he is also seeking an emergency loan from the government.

The Hinduja brothers, who topped last year’s list with a £22bn fortune, saw among the biggest falls in worth — £6bn — and are now ranked jointly second with entrepreneurs David and Simon Reuben. Hinduja Group of companies, who have furloughed around 360 employees at Optare.

Not only that, hundreds of workers have reported their employers over claims that they are fraudulently taking furlough money from the Government. HMRC confirmed it has received 795 reports of potential fraud related to the Job Retention Scheme.

Many workers are scared to report employers who are asking them to continue to work despite claiming furlough support. The tax authority, HMRC, said it was assessing the fraud reports. Chancellor Rishi Sunak recently announced the furlough scheme has been extended to October but was reduced to 60 percent.