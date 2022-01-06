Breakups are never easy. The end of a relationship can flip your world upside down and trigger a range of emotions. Some people quickly accept the demise of a relationship and move on, but others may deal with depression.

Why British-Pakistani Girls Turns To Drugs After Breakup of Marriages?

This can be a heartbreaking time, and it can feel as if your world is falling apart. But while sadness and a heightened emotional state are normal reactions after a breakup, it’s important to recognize the symptoms of depression.

Debt-ridden Aneesa Ahmed was jailed after she was caught red-handed acting as a drugs runner for £25,000 worth of cocaine.

The 24-year-old ran up debts with a dealer after being introduced to cannabis following the breakdown of her marriage.

Ahmed, of Price Street, Burslem, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

She was vulnerable and was introduced to cannabis when her marriage broke down and she ran up significant debts.

She lost her job and it was all on tick. When she asked for a couple of bags of ‘bud’ she was told she could wipe out a debt if she did this job for them. She was a courier. She now realises she has problems with drugs

and her mental health.

Another young girl Naliah Noreen, 25, mum of a child, of Rochdale was jailed for 5 years for supplying drugs after she got divorced and became friends with a drugs lord.

Noreen who had travelled to Lancashire and Staffordshire, to collect money on behalf of her ex-boyfriend, Mohammed Abu Khan. She She was seen collecting a Tesco carrier bag containing £26,890 from a dealer in a VW Golf in 2018, but released after claiming she thought the money was repayment on a loan.

After her boyfriend was jailed, she lead the gang and poisoned her own younger brothers in the business.

She exploited a teenage boy to run drugs for her gang, she would drive the boy around Rochdale while he dropped off heroin to drug addicts.

She was found guilty of supplying cocaine and heroin and was jailed for 5 years at Minshull Street Crown Court.

It takes a lot of courage to face and work with our emotions. Those who cannot turn to someone outside of themselves, romantic love or drugs/alcohol or maybe even fame or money. None of these will make us happy unless we have already created the subconscious patterns/pathways in our brain that produce happiness (95% of our emotions are caused BY our subconscious patterns).