Saira Khan has gone to the police after receiving death threats since she revealed she was no longer a practising Muslim.

Why and Who Cares if Saira Khan Announces She Is No Longer Practicing Muslim

The former Loose Women star, 50, made the announcement about her decision renounce Islam last week, after years of feeling ‘guilty, caged and unhappy’.

After sharing horrific messages she had received from trolls, Saira told her followers on Tuesday she had reported the matter – regarded as hate crime – to the police.

She wrote: ‘Due to the abuse and threats I have received. I have reported this matter to the police as it is regarded as hate crime.

‘How does my life choice impact theirs?’

Saira later posed for shots in her underwear as she revealed she was focusing on the positives amid the turbulent time in her life.

During an Instagram Live on Monday, the star insisted she’s ‘not perturbed’ by the vile abuse as she declared: ‘I have to live my life.’

She also stated that she was ‘taken aback’ by how it had been reported in the media in Pakistan, where her parents are originally from.

Saira wrote: ‘I have since received vitriol on a daily basis. I could understand

it if I were selling drugs, abusing, grooming, being blasphemous or Islamaphobic, bullying, stealing, being violent or aggressive, but I’ve done none of those things – so why?’

The TV personality then suggested that the reason she received such hatred is not because of her decision to become a non-practising Muslim, but rather because she ‘made her declaration as a woman’.

She went on: ‘Whether we like it or not, some cultures, like the South Asian one from where my parents originate, is based on the patriarchy.

‘Until you come from that background or ethnicity as a woman, you will never understand the barriers the obstacles – the deaths to your life, we are about 100 years behind in terms of freedom of speech freedom or individualism, liberty and choice.

‘You cannot believe the messages I have received. I am not going to come out and say I practise the religions because I don’t.’ (sic)

The media personality further explained her reasoning behind leaving the faith as she shared: ‘I don’t believe in certain aspects of the teachings.

She said: ‘Saying I’m Muslim and then having a boyfriend, wearing clothes that go against the Muslim dress code, having a drink and living a non-Muslim life only brings guilt, self-loathing, loneliness and a feeling of being caged.’