Who Wins in Philadelphia County PA Election Results Pennsylvania 2020 USA

Four key battleground states — Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan and Georgia — began Wednesday with tens of thousands of absentee ballots uncounted, leaving the White House race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden up in the air. In Pennsylvania, where officials couldn’t begin processing hundreds of thousands of early ballots until Tuesday, counties made their own decisions about how to prioritize the crush.

Head of the Philadelphia City Commissioners Lisa Deeley refused to comment on when the ballot counting would be finished.

“We’re doing the best we can to get that count done as soon as possible,” Deeley said. “We’ll be done as soon as we’re done.”

And Commissioner Al Schmidt says it won’t stop until every eligible vote is counted.

“Philadelphia will NOT stop counting ALL legitimate votes cast by eligible voters,”

Commissioner Al Schmidt said. “And we will report and report and report until the last vote is counted. See for yourself:”

All eyes are on the battleground state of Pennsylvania as more ballots are being counted.

Former VP Joe Biden has started to come back from what once started as a huge lead for President Trump.

In the Pittsburgh area, there are still thousands of votes left to be tabulated.

Joe Biden continues to lead President Trump in Allegheny County, 59% to 40% with 81% of precincts reporting.

The Trump and Biden campaigns see the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes as essential to clinch victory.

Since 2008, every presidential candidate to win in Pennsylvania has won the presidency.