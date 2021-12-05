Priyantha Kumara was the general manager of Rajko, a sports and other textile factory located on Wazirabad Road, Sialkot.

Who was Sri Lankan Manager Priyantha Kumara?

According to Priyantha Kumara’s LinkedIn profile, he has been working as General Manager at Rajko Industries since 2013.

According to the website of Rajko Industries, the company has been manufacturing and exporting sportswear worldwide since 1935. It is a private company with 1,000 to 5,000 employees.

According to Priyantha’s profile, he worked with Crescent Textile Mill in Faisalabad from April 2010 to 2012 as Industrial Engineering Manager.

Meanwhile, Khurram Shehzad, a spokesman for Sialkot police, told Independent Urdu that “Priyantha Kumara has been living in Pakistan since 2010 when his wife and child returned to Sri Lanka from Pakistan a year or two ago .”

According to him, the Sri Lankan citizen was about 50 years old. According to Priyantha Kumara’s LinkedIn account, he studied engineering at the University of Paradunia in Sri Lanka from 2000 to 2005.

Social media accounts Facebook and LinkedIn Priyantha Kumara’s presence was not very high and her accounts were not public.

A Sialkot resident whose daughters work in the Rajko factory told Independent Urdu on condition of anonymity: “My daughters have been working in the factory for the last six or seven years. Priyantha Kumara was a very good man. He especially cared for the women working in the factory and helped them.”

The woman added: “I am deeply saddened by what happened to them and my daughters are very upset. They came to Pakistan from Sri Lanka and worked for our children.”

“Priyantha Kumara used to be very strict with those who harassed women inside the factory,” she said.

She said: “If a factory worker fell ill, he

would send him to the factory hospital in his own car and give him the full treatment, even going to the homes of poor workers to help them financially.”

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sialkot Incident.

In a tweet, PM said, “Spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today in UAE to convey our nation’s anger & shame to people of Sri Lanka at vigilante killing of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot. I informed him 100+ ppl arrested & assured him they would be prosecuted with the full severity of the law.”

Earlier, the security personnel on Saturday have arrested the second prime suspect who incited the mob to torture Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Kumara to death in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy.

According to details, suspect Talha has been shifted to some unknown place for interrogation. So far, police officers have arrested over 100 people with the help of CCTV for killing the manager.

Earlier, a man who earlier claimed responsibility for the murder of Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Kumara whilst chanting slogans of Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan (TLP) has been arrested by police.

According to the details, Police have arrested Farhan Idrees who is one of the alleged main culprits of the horrendous Sialkot incident.

Meanwhile, At least 100 accused in the Sialkot incident have been also arrested so far.

According to Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has instructed IG Punjab to investigate the matter.

“Inquiry will be finalised in 48 hours and government will take strict action against the culprits involved in this inhumane act,” he said.