Who Was Noor Mukadam And Why She Was Murdered in Pakistan

Noor Mukadam is the country’s most high-profile case. With the verdict in a high-profile murder trial scheduled to be announced tomorrow, here are the facts about the case one should know:

  • Noor Mukadam was a 27 years old woman and a citizen of Islamabad. She was the daughter of a former diplomat named Shaukat Mukadam.
  • She was brutally murdered in July last year after being held hostage for two days and tortured, with a knuckleduster before being killed.
  • Zahir Jaffer, her murderer was arrested from the crime scene and booked on murder and abuse chances as DNA tests showed the victim was assaulted before being killed.
  • His parents and household staff were also arrested over
    allegations of ‘hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime’.  
  • It was 26th July 2021 when Zahir Jaffer finally confessed to killing Noor Muqadam and recorded his statement. However, backed off from his statement. 
  • On August 15th, 2021, police were able to match fingerprints and DNA confirming Jaffer’s involvement in the murder.
  • According to the challan, Noor lost six life-saving opportunities due to the active connivance of the accomplices of the principal accused, Zahir, in her murder.
  • In September 2021, Zahir Jaffer once again finally confessed to killing Noor after she refused to marry him.
  • Noor’s father Shaukat Ali Muqaddam appealed to the court of justice to give a death sentence to her killer Zahir Jaffer.
  • On 14th February, Zahir Jaffer stated that the Mukadam family was trying to frame him to extort money from the Jaffers.

