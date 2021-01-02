Social media is abuzz with the ‘news’ of a marriage between a Saudi billionaire woman Sahoo bint Abdullah Al-Mahboob and her Pakistani driver.

Who Is The Billionaire Arab Woman Who Married Her Driver

According to the circulation, the bride’s wealth is around 8 billion USD, and she owns several hotels and residential properties in Saudi Arabia.

She also owns business towers in France. The news said the Saudi woman and her driver tied the knot in a simple ceremony.

On the other hand, there are no details on the internet available about the Saudi business tycoon. Also, the online search did not reveal any profile of Sahoo bint Abdullah Al-Mahboob.

The woman in the video is said to be a ‘Saudi Arabian billionaire’, while the groom is a Pakistani driver. The news was widely circulated on social media, while there is no confirmation or statement from the bride or groom.

The video of the wedding

wherein the couple could be seen exchanging rings has garnered thousands of views on social media.

Some news websites also featured the story, without checking the veracity of the claims, using this video that’s undated.

However, a quick Google search shows that Sahoo bint Abdullah Al-Mahboob, who apparently owns hotels in Mecca and Madina as per the rumours, is not a real person.

Her name doesn’t show up anywhere except the news sites and the Youtube videos that were circulating the news of the marriage.

Also, there were no reports of the wedding in the Saudi press about a purported marriage between a driver and a billionaire.

The unusual event divided the netizens, as many called the incident ‘fake’.

There are equal chances of the video to be of a typical wedding in Saudi Arabia, with people making up fake details and making it viral on social media. Nonetheless, we extend our best wishes to the newly married couple and a fun-filled future!