Melisa Raouf is an English politics student who is currently earning the limelight for her bold move at the beauty pageant. Competing in Miss England 2022, she is the first finalist in the pageant’s 94-year history to go bare-faced, i.e., without makeup.

Who is Melisa Rauf ? Is she dating anyone?

Melisa was able to wow the judges with her natural beauty as she appeared in the semi-finals of the competition this month. She will now compete alongside other 40 contestants to be crowned Miss England.

With this bold move, Melisa hopes to inspire other women to embrace their natural beauty. Besides, she wants to eliminate the toxic narrative around makeup and social media filters.

Age, Parents, Ethnicity, Religion

The beauty pageant contestant Melisa Najafi Raouf was born in 2001 in Hastings, East, Sussex, England. She is now 20 years of age as she celebrates her birthday on 28 November every year. Currently, Melisa resides in London, United Kingdom.

Melisa is yet to share the whereabouts of

her parents in the public. Moreover, it’s not quite sure if she has any siblings.

Standing tall at a height of 5 feet and 8 inches (1.7 meters), Melisa holds English nationality. Besides, her ethnicity is white and her religion is Christianity.

Activities

Melisa is a student and model. Currently, she is studying international politics at King’s College London. Besides, she is known for her modeling passion and works as well.

The 20-year-old bagged the limelight after participating in Miss England 2022 as a bare-faced contestant. Melisa has now made it to the final hurdle of the beauty pageant. The competition final is set on 17 October 2022 at the Heart of England Conference and Events Centre in Coventry.

Is Melisa Raouf Dating Anyone?

It’s not quite sure if Melisa is dating someone at the moment. She remains tight-lipped when it comes to her personal and relationship life.

Moreover, Melisa is not active on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. As a result, it becomes more difficult to get inside her private life.