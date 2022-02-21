Who is Mahek Bukhari Who Joked After Killing of Two Pakistani Men in UK

TikToker Mahek Bukhari, better known on the short-form video platform as @MaybVlogs, is reportedly being accused of murdering two cousins — Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain — alongside her mother and another woman.

Who is Mahek Bukhari Who Joked After Killing of Two Men in UK

She is an influencer and fashion blogger who has attracted quite some fame through her social media accounts, with about 120,000 fans on TikTok and a following of 44k on Instagram.

She has also built a fan following on her Youtube where she makes vlogs about travelling and shares make-up tips and tutorials; she has earned several sponsorships ever since then.

Bukhari seems to have a strong bond with her mother who works as a managing director at a security firm named City Security Plus. Mahek shared a video on TikTok last September, talking about how she has an “elite relationship” with Ansreen Bukhari, her mother.

The TikTok star is known for creating reaction videos and fashion content, but strangely, a Jan. 3, 2022, TikTok showed the influencer pretending to tell someone that she “killed someone.”

Mahek made an ill-timed

video in January in which she pretended to blithely tell another person that she “killed someone” as Shawn Mendes’ “It’ll Be Okay” played over the clip.

Last November, according to the Daily Mail, she also talked about having a “beef” with other influencers in a YouTube video.

“I would say ‘beef’ was coming to me last year and I cut off loads of people, lots of TikTokers, actually, which was good for my mental health as well,” Mahek allegedly declared. “Now I’m literally thriving and growing.”

In another recent TikTok posted by Mahek, a flashy car can be seen recklessly swerving around on a road; it prompted a disclaimer from TikTok warning that “participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.”

The 22-year old fashion blogger and her 45-year old mother both get arrested for causing a fatal car crash of two men. Besides mother and daughter, Natasha Akhtar from Birmingham along with two other men, 21-year old Raees Jamal and Rekan Karwan, 28, are also facing murder charges.

A trial for Mahek, Ansreen and Akhtar — who face another hearing on March 18, according to the BBC — is expected to start in late September.