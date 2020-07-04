White Woman Allegedly Bumped into Black Woman and Pulled Gun On Her is Arrested

A white couple have been arrested after a handgun was pulled on a black woman and her daughters during a videotaped confrontation in a restaurant parking lot in Michigan.

Jillian Wuestenberg, 32, and Eric Wuestenberg, 42, were charged Thursday with felonious assault, Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper said in a release.

It was not immediately clear when they would be arraigned or if they have attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

Jillian Wuestenberg can be seen outside her vehicle shouting ‘get the (expletive) away! Get away!’ while pointing a handgun.

She eventually gets back in her vehicle which is driven away by her husband.

Police told reporters that the couple is from Independence Township and both have concealed pistol licenses. Deputies seized two handguns from the couple after they were detained Wednesday night following the encounter.

Takelia Hill, who is black, said that it happened after the white woman bumped into Hill’s teenage daughter Makayla as they were entering the fast food restaurant.

Makayla said: ‘Before I could walk into Chipotle, this woman was coming out and I had moved out the way so she can walk out.

‘She bumped me and I said, ‘Excuse you.’ And then she started cussing me out and saying things like I was invading her personal space.’

The teenager called her mother over. ‘I walked up on the woman yelling at my daughter,’ Hill said.

‘She couldn’t see me because her back was to me, but she was in my daughter’s face.’

The later part of the altercation, which had moved to the restaurant parking lot, was then caught on camera.

Hill and her daughter can be seen arguing with Jillian Wuestenberg about how she had allegedly bumped into the daughter.

‘She did something wrong, she needs to apologize,’ Hill can be heard saying.

‘You’re blocking me from getting in my car,’ Wuestenberg replies.

The two women then implore the husband to ‘do something’, to which he replies: ‘Who the do

you guys think you are? You called her names, she did nothing to you.’

As Eric Wuestenberg goes to get back in the car, the daughter can be heard telling him: ‘You’re very racist and ignorant.’

As the altercation continues, the woman says from the passenger seat of the car: ‘You can’t just walk around calling white people racist. This is not that type of world. White people aren’t racist, no one is racist.’

As Hill continues to ask the woman why she bumped her daughter, she responds: ‘I care about you and I’m sorry if you’ve had an incident where someone has made you feel like that.’

The car window is wound up and the pair go to drive away.

Hill is then seen behind the car and appears to punch the vehicle’s back window. It is unclear from the video how Hill came to be behind the car.

According to Hill, she thought the driver of the car was attempting to hit them so she knocked on the back window of his SUV to stop him.

The pair then emerge from the vehicle and the woman points a gun at her.

In the clip, she is heard saying: ‘Get away!’

Hill then replies: ‘She got the gun on me, she was about to hit me with the car. Call them, get the license plate. Get the license plate now! Cause you were about to hit me with the car?’

Wuestenberg says: ‘Don’t you jump behind my car!’, shouting repeatedly: ‘Get back!’ pointing the gun straight at the victim. She screams at people to get away from her and her vehicle. A woman shouts, ‘She’s got a gun on me!’ and urges someone in the parking lot to call the police.

Wuestenberg then lowers the gun, climbs into the passenger seat and the vehicle drives off.

Hill said her other two daughters were in the car at the time of the altercation, which has left the family traumatized.

Cooper, the prosecutor, said that her office viewed the available video and looked at the facts before filing charges.