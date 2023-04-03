Model-turned-actress Iman Ali, who does not sign up for many projects because of her disease, recently revealed the difficulties she has to face due to this illness.

Which difficulties did Iman Ali face due to Her Disease

The actress is suffering from Multiple Sclerosis which can cause a multitude of symptoms in the patient. Such patients experience blurred vision, numbness, muscle spasms, problems with thinking, depression, and extreme fatigue.

In a recent interview, Iman opened up about the difficulties she has to face due to Multiple Sclerosis and shared that she felt blind at one point in

her journey and now she cannot use her hands properly for the last 1.5 years as they remain numb.

According to Iman, she has slurred speech which is the reason for her not giving many interviews. The actress also revealed that she forgets things while she is talking which makes things difficult for her during live interviews.

On the work front, Iman Ali was last seen in ‘Tich Button’ starring Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussyn. The movie was released last year in October. Iman Ali has made numerous film appearances, such as in ‘Khuda Ke Liye,’ ‘Bol,’ and ‘Mah-e-meer.’