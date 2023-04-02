The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s opening ceremony featured a sizable contingent of Indian performers. On social media on the second day of the event, fresh images of hundreds of artists were shared.

Which celebrities attended Nita Mukesh Ambani’s Cultural Centre launch?

Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and other Bollywood actors along with their families participated in the ceremony held in the coastal city of Mumbai, India.

Film stars graced the event at the Ambani Cultural Center. Numerous stars including Ashman Khurana, Chunky Pandey and Jhanvi Kapoor tried hard to win the hearts of

fans.

Several other artists also participated in the event. Other artists including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan and Rashmika Mandana also became part of the event.

Farhan Akhtar, who has shown the essence of acting in several films including Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Hrithik Roshan, who has played the lead role in numerous films including Krrish 3, also attended the event.

Along with Kajol, Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan along with his family also became a part of the event.

Apart from this, Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan and other artists also participated in the event and won the hearts of fans.