Well-known TV host Aamir Liaquat is a centre of controversies. In particular, the news about their married life comes to the fore every day.

Whey Aamir Liaquat’s Had Failed Marriages?

Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s first marriage

Liaquat was first married to Bushra Iqbal and they have two children. Despite their marriage, he got married to Tooba Anwar in 2018.

Later, in 2020, he divorced Bushra who had claimed, “It is one thing to divorce me but it was very painful and shocking for me and the children to take Tuba on call and do so at her request.” She further added, “I leave my case to Allah.

His second marriage

Aamir Liaquat Hussain got married to Tuba Anwar for the second time in 2018. The issue of their marriage came into the limelight when Aamir Liaquat Hussain mentioned his second wife in the nomination papers during the election.

Liaquat’s second marriage ended in 2020, about which there was a lot of speculation that the two had divorced, which was later confirmed by Tuba Anwar herself through an Instagram post in 2022.

She confirmed in the post that her close relatives and friends knew that I got separated from Liaqat 14 months ago but have finally divorced now i.e in February.

Tuba Anwar had filed for divorce without giving any reason for separation from her husband and

she did not see any form of reconciliation with Aamir Liaquat, after which she was forced to take khula.

She later appealed to the media and fans to take care of his privacy by keeping an eye on his difficult times. She said it was a difficult time but she believed that God always makes good decisions for everyone.

His third marriage

Aamir Liaquat Hussain married Dania Shah three months ago in February 2022. Giving information about his third marriage, Aamir Liaquat Hussain said that he has married 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah.

Liaquat Hussain while sharing the photo of his third wife had said that Dania Shah belongs to the respected Saraiki and Najeeb-ul-Tarfain Sadat family of Lodhran.

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife has not been divorced yet but his third wife Dania Shah has leveled various allegations against him and has also approached the court to get a divorce from him.

Dania Shah has accused Aamir Liaquat of being addicted to drugs and insisted her to do drugs as well. She said that he does not offer prayers or recite Qur’an. He used to say that there is only one prayer in a whole day in which there are 2 rak’ats.

In addition, Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah has also leaked his obsene video in which he can be seen in a very inappropriate condition.