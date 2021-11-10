The youngest Nobel laureate surprised the world last night by announcing her sudden marriage to a man of her dream. It was simple yet a fairy tale wedding ceremony held at her house. Since, the announcement of her marriage, people are curious about who Malala’s Mr. Right Asser Malik is.

Where and How Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik meet and Fell in Love ?

As we all know Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani activist and Nobel laureate, who has been working towards promoting and supporting female education since a teenager. She publicly opposed the ban on girls’ education in her area and advocated the need of educating the female child. Malala gained international attention

Born on 12th July 1997, she survived an assassination attempt at just 15 years of age. There is nothing that Malala did not do to surprise the world. From becoming the youngest Nobel Prize laureate to being designated as a United Nations Messenger of Peace, Malala has made Pakistan proud.

Who is Malala’s Mr. Right?

Malala Yousafzai’s husband Asser Malik has been working in the sports industry and he is the general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He has also worked with brands such as Coca-Cola and FrieslandCampina.

His qualification

Malik is a graduate in economics and political science from the Lahore University of

Management Sciences.

Is it arranged or love marriage?

A report by Hollywood Life, Malala and Asser have known each other since 2019 and have been private about their relationship on Instagram. Again in the same year, Asser Malik once posted a group photo of him along with Malala, former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis and others at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Moreover, Asser also wished now his wife Malala as he posted a photo of her on her birthday in July this year with a caption: ‘Happy birthday to the most amazing Malala.’

In July 2021, Malala Yousafzai faces backlash over her controversial statement on marriage that triggered many Pakistanis. It all started when Vogue magazine published her interview in which her comments on marriage and how she does not believe in a formal agreement outraged locals.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married,” she said in an interview with the Vogue magazine. “If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?,” she said.

Why is Malala famous?

Born in Mingora, Pakistan, Malala Yousafzai is an education advocate who was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012 for speaking out on the importance of education. However, she survived and became the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.