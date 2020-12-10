Bollywood star Salman Khan who is not in a rush to get married now, there was once a time when he virtually took the plunge along with his then female friend Sangeeta Bijlani.

When Salman Khan’s Marriage with Sangeeta Bijlani Was Called Off

In truth, even the marriage playing cards have been published. Nevertheless it were given referred to as off on the closing minute as she ‘roughly’ stuck him dishonest on her.

When Salman got here on Koffee With Karan for the primary time in 2013, Karan Johar requested him if he was once but to satisfy the suitable individual.

“No, I’m positive I’ve met moderately a couple of proper other folks and I simply assume that they are going to get righter and righter. Author ka beta hoon toh thoda sa righter hona chahiye (I’m a creator’s son so I want anyone righter). I’m hoping I’m really not unsuitable about that,” he mentioned.

All over the chat, Salman additionally unfolded concerning the time he virtually were given hitched. “There was once a time that I in reality sought after to get married after which it simply didn’t figure out.

I’ve at all times come so shut. Other people have were given chilly ft. ‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko

zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They believe I’m a excellent boyfriend but it surely’s tough to tolerate me for the remainder of their lives).’ With Sangeeta, even the playing cards and all have been published,” he mentioned.

Karan then requested, “Did she catch you?” Feigning lack of awareness, Salman responded, “Did she what?” On being requested the similar query once more, he requested, “Catch me the place?”

When Karan mentioned ‘clearly someplace’, Salman mentioned, “No, no, no,” ahead of taking a look clear of the digicam and admitting, “Yeah, roughly.”

Salman published that he steadily will get ‘stuck’ and mentioned, “I am getting stuck. I’m silly.” Then again, he instantly modified tack and mentioned, “What? What are you speaking about?”

In a second of reality, Salman went directly to confess, “I don’t get stuck steadily. I lie in this day and age. I simply deny the entire thing. I simply lie.”

He added, “I additionally inform folks that, ‘For those who don’t need to get right into a dating with me, don’t. I’m really not in a position for any roughly dating, severe commitments and all that stuff at the moment.’ I’m really not essentially the most right kind individual to be with, the best way I’m at the moment on this section of my lifestyles.”