When Faryal Told Daughter That Her ‘Real Dad’ Is Not Boxer Amir Khan

Faryal Makhdoom was under fire for telling her five-year-old daughter that Boxer Amir Khan Amir isn’t her biological father, before showing her a picture of ‘real dad’ Bradley Cooper.

After it was exposed as an elaborate prank, the little girl burst into tears and sobbed ‘I don’t like jokes!’. In a now-deleted clip, the couple tell the five-year-old that Khan is not her father, instead saying that actor Bradley Cooper is her dad.

Faryal was seen showing the child a picture of Cooper on her phone before pointing at Khan and saying: “That’s not your real daddy. This is your real dad.”

Former world light-welterweight champ Khan chimes in with: “Do you want to talk to your dad?” A fake phone call is set up with Faryal

adding a caption to the clip, saying: “Carl on the phone pretending to be the dad.”

He tells the child: “I’ve missed you. Is your mummy alright? Have you been a good girl?” When the child burst into tears, it was then Faryal told her “We’re just joking”, however Lamaisah screams: “I don’t like jokes.”

Many of their fans criticised the couple, “The poor girl was clearly distraught and they just thought it was funny.”