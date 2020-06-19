Whatsapp Service Down “Typing” “Online” and “Last Seen” Not Available

WhatsApp is facing some Privacy Settings issue because of which users cannot see if a person is Online. The Last Seen has also been switched to Nobody and users unable to change it in the privacy settings.

WhatsApp users have taken to Twitter to report the issue, saying they are unable to change their last seen settings in the app’s privacy settings, since then it Whatsapp has become top trend on twitter.

WhatsApp users believe that something is wrong with the privacy settings of the application. The Last Seen feature of the WhatsApp has now been switched to Nobody. The annoying bit for the users is that they cannot go back to the previous settings.

According to the website Down Detector, the cross-platform messaging application has been facing issues in Pakistan since around 8:39 PM. Until now, over 2200 users have reported issues with WhatsApp on the website.

Apart from reporting the issue on

Down Detector, the users have been taking it to Twitter. According to some users, the issue is with the Privacy Settings of the app. Users are unable to change their privacy settings including the ability to show their last seen to their friends or nobody.

A twitter user wrote, #WhatsApp please update and recover your feature a huge problem no system working of privacy we can’t see anyone online or their last seen.

Many of tiwtter users are tweeting memes, one tweeted, relationships across the globe are crumbling now because they can’t see their partner’s last seen.

One said, whatsapp that was considered as main messaging and calling platform, Now is hiding last seen which is creating troubles for others but solution to someone.