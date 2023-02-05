Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter to share a post about throwing away her husband’s socks. Since being posted, her tweet has prompted people to share various comments with many praising her move.

What’s The Issue With Malala Yousafzai’s Husband’s Dirty Socks?

“Found socks on sofa, asked @MalikAsser if they were his, he said the socks were dirty and I can put them away. So, I took them and put them in the (rubbish) bin,” she wrote in her tweet.

Her husband Asser Malik also reacted to the post with a Twitter poll. “What would you do if someone said the socks on the sofa were dirty?” he posted and shared two options. They’re “Put them in laundry”

and “Throw them in bin.” He concluded his tweet with a hashtag #AskingForAfreind. So far, the results say that most people supported Malala Yousafzai’s act of throwing away the socks.

Several people reacted with laughing out loud emoticons. Many people also shared comments on her savage move. “Gosh.. sofa is NOT a place to put socks… dirty or not,” wrote a Twitter user. “I love how you thought putting up a poll for this would prove your point. Naaaah… We’re team Malala through every thick and thin (dirty socks),” shared another. “Malala did right. Malala rocked, Malik Asser shocked,” commented a third. “My husband is totally on Malala’s side (as am I). Put them in the basket dude!” expressed a fourth.