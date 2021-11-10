Singer Zayn Malik said that he had thought the prolific Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan came off as slightly arrogant in the movies.

What Zayn Mailk Once Thought About Shah Rukh Khan ?

The former One Direction singer, speaking in an interview to a foreign news agency, admitted he was not a big fan of the actor till he met him one day.

“I personally wasn’t a huge fan until I met him,” he was quoted saying in the interview. “I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him.”

He added: “He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just

completely changed my opinion of him.”

Zayn Malik mentioned Bollywood has the highest of standards and would recommend people to watch Devdas.

“Bollywood is so impeccable. If you ever get a chance to watch a good Bollywood movie, watch Devdas! Have you seen Devdas? It’s got Shah Rukh Khan in it. You know who Shah Rukh Khan is?” he asked.

Devdas, that saw Shah Rukh Khan along with Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit as the leading cast member, was nominated for 11 Filmfare awards back.

Shah Rukh Khan won the award for Best Actor while Aishwarya Rai won the award for Best Actress. The Best Supporting Actress award went to Madhuri Dixit.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali won the award for Best Director whereas it also took the award for Best Film.