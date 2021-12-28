An ex Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz is being called out on social media for indirectly judging Shehnaaz Gill over her viral video from a party where she was seen dancing her heart out.

What is Big Boss Eontestants Asim Riaz-Shehnaaz Gill’s fiasco Trending on Internet ?

What went wrong between the two contestants of Big Boss 13 ensued a fan war between his and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans on Twitter?

Who is Asim Riaz?

Asim Riaz is one of the most popular contestants of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Born in Kashmir, whose ‘Tera Bhai’ music video will be out on January 1, 2022, on his YouTube channel.

Asim has sung songs like ‘King Kong’, ‘Built In Pain’, ‘Back To Start’ and ‘Sky High’ among others. He has also been seen in many music videos with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana.

Asim is also the younger brother of Umar who is currently the contestant of Big Boss 15.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill, who is a Punjabi actress and singer was romantically involved with late actor Sidharth Shukla during Bigg Boss 13. The gorgeous actress rose

to fame with her stint in season 13.

After the untimely death of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill has stayed away from social media. Shehnaaz Gill was completely devastated after the demise.

Sidharth Shukla

For the unversed, Sidharth had died of a heart attack at the age of 40. He last appeared on reality shows ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and ‘Dance Deewane 3’ with Shehnaaz. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Dil Se Dil Tak.’

Friendship of Riaz and Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were close during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, after a series of misunderstandings, they parted ways and the friendship soured.

The two ended up in the finale together where Sidharth beat Asim to win the winner’s title. Shehnaaz Gill, meanwhile, emerged as the second runner-up. Even though there have been differences, Asim stood by Sidharth’s family after his death like a young brother.

Gill-Riaz fiasco

She was recently spotted partying at manager Kaushal Joshi’s engagement ceremony. Shehnaaz was recently seen dance and enjoying herself at a party and a video of her dance has been making rounds on the internet.