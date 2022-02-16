Newlywed actress Hiba Bukhari has opened up about whether she will allow her husband and actor Arez Ahmed for second marriage or not.

What Hiba Bukhari thinks about husband Arez’s second marriage

The actress recently appeared in a show where she talked about the second marriage of her husband and said that she said that she has taken the written oath in nikkah document that Arez will not marry anyone else ever.

She further said that she has taken all her due rights while signing nikkah papers which she used to think were needed. Earlier in a show, the couple talked about their personal and professional life. While talking about her successes followed by hate of the public, Hiba said that she does not only gets praise and love but often times she has to face hate of the people too.

According to

Bukhari, she used to feel lucky that she got all the good projects and fans. “However, after doing drama Fitoor, amidst my bad patch, I realized public is so ruthless,” she maintained.

Hiba said that she had gone through a lot of stress and while talking about it she said that she once put on a lot of weight at the time of Fitoor. ” It went on for around a year and people started believing that I am fat and people started trolling me on my weight,” she said.

“I had gone into deep mental stress and started binge eating, public opinion and comments actually made me sad,” she added. Bukhari maintained that those people who talk about body shaming are the ones who body shame the most. She also gave a motivational message to those who are struggling with a weight that they are their own inspiration and strength.