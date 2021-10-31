Actress Veena Malik has finally opened up about being active on social media and how it affects her.

‘What happens on Twitter, stays on Twitter’: Veena Malik on using social media

The former actress recently appeared in a talk show host by Waseem Badami where he schooled Veena Malik on her bad choice of words. He read a few of her tweets in front of Veena and asked, “Everyone has right to form opinions, you are no exception, don’t you think that the selection of words could have been better, some words of yours can’t even be quoted here, and if quoted, we can get PEMRA’s notice.”

To which Veena Malik replied, “Seriously, there is a saying that

what happens on Twitter, stays on Twitter, let’s not bring it to Waseem Badami’s show.” She further said that she believes everyone has their own opinion.

“Why is it difficult for people to buy someone’s opinion, and how will you describe the night, you will say it is dark, so you will represent people with the description they deserve, still I think my words are soft if you look at the language used by those people,” she was quoted as saying.

Veena further said, “Also the other party has been doing it for so long, their language is even worst than the one I am using.” Moving forward, the actress then changed her statement that she is not the only one tweeting, and sometimes, it is her team behind it.