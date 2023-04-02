The second day of the grand inauguration gala at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was a star-studded affair. A bevy of Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and others graced the event with their stunning looks and performances. International celebrities Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Gigi Hadid were also present at the event.

What happened between Varun Dhawan and Gigi Hadid at Neeta Ambani’s event?

However, one incident caught the attention of the audience. The Judwaa 2 actor called Gigi Hadid on stage and lifted her in his arms, planting a kiss on her cheek. While some viewers enjoyed the moment, others criticized Dhawan for not taking Hadid’s consent before lifting and kissing her. The video of the incident went viral on social media, with users expressing their displeasure and questioning Varun’s actions.

Later, Varun

Dhawan finally broke the silence after receiving criticism. He Issued a response to a now-deleted tweet that accused him of kissing Gigi Hadid without her . In his reply, the actor suggested that the tweet was misguided and that the incident had been planned in advance. He also urged the individual to focus their energy on more productive pursuits rather than venting on Twitter.

Apart from Gigi Hadid, other famous Hollywood celebrities like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, and Nick Jonas also graced the red carpet of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event.

The first two days of the event were filled with glamour and glitz, with the presence of several notable Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal, among others.