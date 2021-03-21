An off-duty police officer who drunkenly attacked a ‘terrified’ woman as she walked home has avoided jail.

West Midlands Policeman Who Attacked ‘Terrified’ Woman Avoids Jail

PC Oliver Banfield, 25, who serves with West Midlands Police, had been out drinking when he spotted victim Emma Homer, 37, walking alone at about 1am on July 26, 2020.

He put the mum-of-two in a headlock, pulled her onto the floor and dragged her along a pavement, before calling her a ‘f****** slag’ as she escaped and ran away.

Describing the assault, Mrs Homer said: ‘I often ask myself if the impact of the attack would have been so severe if my assailant was not a police officer.

‘During the assault as I struggled to get to safety, I was sure this drunk man was fulfilling a violent cop movie fantasy.

‘To be verbally abused with misogynistic slang, grabbed by the neck, and forced to the floor on a dark road by a drunk man a foot taller than me is terrifying, but to then find that he was a police officer shook my belief system to its core.’

Discussing the impact on her mental health, she added: ‘I considered myself a confident, relaxed, and independent wife and mother but since the attack I live with constant anxiety. ‘I have changed simple

things like my route home, and I have had to ask my family not to discuss the case as it sends me into a panic attack – indeed whenever the subject is brought up I feel a rush of anxiety and a tightening at my throat.’

Mrs Homer has slammed Warwickshire Police’s initial handling of her complaint, saying it took ‘more than 30 hours for an officer to take a telephone statement’, ‘nine days for an officer to come and see her’ and ‘eight weeks for an officer to conduct house-to-house enquiries’.

The CPS decided not to charge Banfield in September 2020 – but Mrs Homer had the decision reviewed and overturned with the help of the Women’s Justice Centre.

Banfield was handed a 14-week curfew on Friday, banning him from leaving his house between 7pm and 7am after admitting a charge of assault by beating at court at Leamington Spa in January.

He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, along with a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

The cop was ‘removed from public-facing duties after the assault’ while a criminal investigation into the incident in Bidford-on-Avon was carried out by Warwickshire Police.

The force has apologised to Mrs Homer, admitting its ‘initial response to the report of the assault was not as swift as it should have been’.