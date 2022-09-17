We’re both doing fine: Aima Baig confirms split with Shahbaz Shigri

After months of speculation, singer Aima Baig has confirmed she and her fiance, actor Shahbaz Shigri, have parted ways. The former couple announced engagement last year. Taking to Instagram, the Baazi crooner shared that the duo is ‘doing good and fine.’

“Yes, I will always respect this person for giving me a good time,” Aima shared in a statement on social media. “Sometimes, sh*t happens for a reason. And to answer all your questions, yes we have parted ways. But we are both doing good and fine, so don’t worry.”

The singer added, “I wanted to do it in the most respectful way and so I did. People can choose their ways of expressing their feelings, which define who

they are from the inside. That’s me telling the truth to anyone wondering they are or they are not together. And the answer is, nope. Me and Shahbaz are not together anymore.” Aima concluded her statement with, “PS: No more ‘feeling sorry texts’ please! We are doing just fine.”

Aima and Shahbaz exchanged rings in an extravagant affair in 2021. Explaining how they didn’t want to make their engagement a PR opportunity, Aima had earlier shared in Time Out With Ahsan Khan, “We had decided not to make it a stunt. We wanted to keep it personal because it is something very personal. But, I felt really good when I uploaded pictures and I got all these comments about how cute we looked. I figured I should share more of my life with [my fans] and it turned out great.”